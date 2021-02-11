STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No peace and tranquillity if there's no status quo ante at LAC: Rahul Gandhi

Rajnath Singh made a statement in the Rajya Sabha, saying India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said there will be no peace and tranquillity if there is no status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

He also asked why the government is insulting the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

"No status quo ante = No peace and tranquility. Why is Government of India (GOI) insulting the sacrifice of our jawans and letting go of our territory?" he wrote on Twitter.

The former Congress chief's remarks came soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in the Rajya Sabha, saying India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

Sharing details of the pact to defuse the tense military face-off in eastern Ladakh that severely strained the ties between the two Asian giants, Singh also assured the Upper House of Parliament that the country has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China.

India will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone, he said.

The defence minister said the implementation of the pact will "substantially restore" the situation to the one that existed prior to the standoff which erupted on May 5 last year, adding that the two sides have agreed that they should achieve complete disengagement at the "earliest" and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha a day after China announced the disengagement process, Singh said both sides have agreed to remove structures that were built since April last in the north and south bank areas of the Pangong lake, and put in place a temporary moratorium on military activities, including patrolling the traditional areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Pangong lake
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp