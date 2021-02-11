STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan asked to take action against perpetrators of atrocities on minorities: Government

Besides Pakistan, Muraleedharan said there have been reports of violence and harassment against members of minority communities in Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well.

Published: 11th February 2021 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said there were reports of atrocities on minorities and vandalism of their places of worship in Pakistan and Islamabad has been asked to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable acts to justice.

In replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India has been calling upon Pakistan to take steps to protect and promote the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship.

"There have been reports of atrocities and acts of vandalism of places of religious worship belonging to minority communities in Pakistan. Government has raised all such cases with the government of Pakistan," he said.

"Pakistan has also been asked to take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable and heinous acts to justice," the minister said.

To a separate question, he said incidents of killing, persecution, intimidation, abduction, forced conversions, desecration and vandalisation of places of worship of minorities and attacks on their business establishments in Pakistan are regularly reported in the media.

"The issue of the continued mistreatment of minority communities in Pakistan is highlighted by India through bilateral diplomatic channels and at international fora, including at the United Nations," he said.

Besides Pakistan, Muraleedharan said there have been reports of violence and harassment against members of minority communities in Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well.

"Upon occurrence of incidents of sporadic violence against minorities and their places of worship in Afghanistan and Bangladesh, these issues are raised formally as well as informally with the respective interlocutors," he said.

He said the governments of Afghanistan and Bangladesh have assured India that they take all possible steps to protect their citizens, including religious minorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan India Pakistan Ties Crime Against Minorities Atrocities Against Minorities
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp