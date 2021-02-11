STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi recalls Deen Dayal Upadhyay's contribution towards building self-reliant India

"Today, with the mantra of 'Vocal for Local', the country is realising his vision," he said.

Published: 11th February 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks during 'Samarpan Diwas' event organised to pay homage to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 53rd death anniversary in New Delhi Thursday

PM Modi speaks during 'Samarpan Diwas' event organised to pay homage to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 53rd death anniversary in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the contributions of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay towards building a self-reliant India, stating that the leader had called for self-reliance way back during the Indo-Pak war in 1965.

"Deendayal Upadhyay Ji's thoughts are equally relevant today and will continue to be so. In 1965, during the Indo-Pak war, India had to depend on foreign countries for weapons. Deendayal Ji had said at that time that we need to build an India that is self-reliant not just in agriculture, but also in defence and weaponry," PM Modi said while speaking at the Samarpan Diwas on the occasion of Upadhyay's death anniversary.

"Today, the self-reliant India campaign is becoming the medium for building the future of the village's poor, farmers, labourers and middle class," PM Modi said, adding that the vision on the local economy is proof of how practical and comprehensive Deen Dayal Upadhyay's thinking was even in those times.

"Today, with the mantra of 'Vocal for Local', the country is realising his vision," he said.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said that with the power of self-reliance, the country had delivered the COVID-19 vaccine to the whole world.

"In this COVID-19 period, the country displayed the spirit of Antyodaya, and cared for our country's poor. With the power of self-reliance, the country has also proved the Integral Humanism Philosophy, delivered medicines to the whole world, and is delivering the vaccine today," he added.

He further said that the transformational changes taking place in the field of infrastructure will make the lives easier and India will get a new modern image, and with the stature of the country rapidly growing, every Indian will be proud of today's India.

PM Modi also elaborated that in politics, consensus is valued, and although the majority runs the government, the country runs with consent.

"We value consensus in politics. I said in Parliament that a majority runs the government but the country runs with consent. We have not just come to run the government, we have come to take the country forward. We fight against each other in elections, it does not mean that we do not respect each other," he said.

On the occassion, the PM, along with party President JP Nadda paid floral tributes to the leader.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He contested the Lok Sabha election and lost. He passed away on February 11, 1968. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Deen Dayal Upadhyay
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp