Reprimanded by father, boy jumps to death from Gwalior fort in Madhya Pradesh

The fire brigade was pressed into service to retrieve the boy's body, which got stuck in the bushes after the fall, an official said.

By PTI

GWALIOR: Upset after being reprimanded by his father, a Class 12 student allegedly jumped to his death from a wall of the historic Gwalior fort in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The fire brigade was pressed into service to retrieve the boy's body, which got stuck in the bushes after the fall, an official said.

The police got information about a person jumping off the wall of Gwalior fort in the morning hours, city superintendent of police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said.

On reaching the spot, the police team found that the body of Sahil Rathore (18) had gotten stuck in the bushes after he jumped off the fort wall, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that the boy was angry after his father reprimanded him for waking up late and being careless in his studies, the official said.

Further probe is underway to find out if there was any other reason for the extreme step, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

