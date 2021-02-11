STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sex CD case: SC impleads Chhattisgarh government as party in CBI plea for transfer of trial

Senior advocate AM Singhvi and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for the state government, accepted the notice for impleadment in the matter.

Published: 11th February 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

SC has impleaded Chhattisgarh govt as party in the CBI plea in the alleged sex CD case in which CM Baghel is an accused. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday impleaded Chhattisgarh government as party in the CBI plea seeking transfer of trial in the alleged sex CD case, in which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is an accused, outside the state.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy allowed the application filed by co-accused Kailash Murarka saying that since several allegations have been made against the Chhattisgarh government, it will be appropriate if it is impleaded as a party in the case.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, said he has no objection if the state is made party in the case.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for the state government, accepted the notice for impleadment in the matter.

Senior advocate ANS Nadkarni, appearing for Murarka, said they want Chhattisgarh government to be impleaded as party because there are several allegations against it and it would be better if the state replies to those averments.

The bench allowed the application of impleadment and posted the matter for further hearing on March 5.

On January 18, the CBI had alleged in the top court that some of the witnesses in the case are being threatened and one of the accused is an influential person, the Chief Minister of the state.

CBI had said that some of the witnesses are from Delhi, some from Bombay and some from other places and it would be better the case is transferred to one place outside the state.

The top court had also taken up a plea filed by one Rasjeet Singh Khanuja, who claimed to be a witness in the CBI case, and said that he has been booked by the state government in some other case related to abetment to suicide.

He also sought transfer of his case pertaining to abetment to suicide to the CBI.

The state had opposed the plea of Khanuja and said that his plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution needs to be dismissed.

On October 21, 2019, the top court had stayed the criminal trial in the alleged sex CD case involving Baghel as an accused and sought his response on CBI's plea to transfer the matter out of the state.

The CBI has contended that it was seeking transfer of the case out of Chhattisgarh as two prosecution witnesses have complained to the probe agency that they have been threatened.

It has said that for the sake of fair trial, the CBI has filed the plea seeking transfer of the case out of the state as the accused is now the Chief Minister and there are chances of the witnesses getting coerced.

The CBI had registered a case in 2017 against Baghel, then Chhattisgarh Congress president, on a complaint that he had allegedly tried to frame the then state PWD minister and BJP leader Rajesh Munat in the fake sex CD case.

Munat, the then Chhattisgarh PWD Minister in the Raman Singh cabinet and a BJP leader, had filed a complaint against Baghel and senior journalist Vinod Verma for allegedly tarnishing his image through a "fake" sex CD.

In 2017, Chhattisgarh police had swooped down on journalist Verma's house in Ghaziabad and had picked him up for conspiring with Baghel to allegedly tarnish the image of the BJP leader.

The then state BJP government had transferred the case to the CBI which has filed the charge-sheet in the case.

PTI ABA MNL SJK SA 02111301 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp