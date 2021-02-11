STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister Anurag Thakur's remark kicks row in Rajya Sabha

Anurag Thakur kicked a row in Rajya Sabha when he sought to extrapolate usage of the term 'andolanjivi' by a Congress MP for Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 11th February 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday kicked a row in Rajya Sabha when he sought to extrapolate usage of the term 'andolanjivi' by a Congress MP for Mahatma Gandhi, to ask if the Father of the Nation was a "shariantkari" (conspirator).

KC Venugopal of the Congress while participating in the discussion on Budget for 2021-22 referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment of 'andolanjivi' for farmers protest.

Noting that the nation got freedom from the British through 'andolans' (protests), he said by that logic Mahatma Gandhi should have been the biggest 'andolanjivi'.

Intervening in the debate soon after Venugopal finished speaking, Thakur said criticism is fine but "I had not expected that a Congress MP and office-bearer will call Mahatma Gandhi a shariantkari (conspirator). Nothing can be more unfortunate than that."

Congress members immediately protested no one called Gandhi conspirator.

They rushed into the well of the House demanding an apology from Thakur.

Bhubanesar Kalita, who was in the chair, said he will examine the records and will expunge any word that is unparliamentary.

But the Congress members were not satisfied and continued to protest.

Amid protests, Thakur, who is minister of state for finance, continued to make his statement saying the Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1 is one for new India which has made higher provisions for departments such as social justice and empowerment and women and child development.

He went on to state that the Budget was for Aatmanirbhar Bharat which has been cheered by all as reflected in the stock market rising for days post its presentation.

Kalita asked Congress members to go back to their seats but they continued to protest.

He asked Thakur to conclude as the allocated time for the sitting of the House was getting over.

Thakur, who had begun speaking just a few minutes before the scheduled time was to end at 15.00 Hrs, ended and proceedings were adjourned for the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Anurag Thakur
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp