STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Three cops attacked, injured by drunken youths harassing minor girls

As the police team reached the site and sought to apprehend the drunken youths, they attacked the police team as well with lathis, injuring all its three members, the SP said.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Three policemen were injured in Kalan town near here when a group of inebriated youths allegedly harassing two minor girls attacked them as the cops intervened into the matter, an official said on Thursday.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjiv Bajpai identified the injured policemen as sub-inspectors Pankaj Chaudhary and Govind Singh and Constable Amit Dubey of Kalan Township police station.

Bajpai said the policemen had rushed to a Devi Jagran venue under their police station area on a complaint by the girls' parents that the rowdy youths had beaten them up over their objection to the harassment of their minor daughters.

As the police team reached the site and sought to apprehend the drunken youths, they attacked the police team as well with lathis, injuring all its three members, the SP said.

He added that on coming to know of the attack on the policeman, cops from three other neighbouring police station rushed to the spot and managed to arrest five youths involved in the attack.

The police subsequently lodged an FIR on charges of sexually harassing the girls and beating up their parents, besides assaulting the policemen and preventing them from doing their official duty, the SP said.

Al the injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
harassment Sexual abuse
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp