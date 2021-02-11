Woman, daughter end lives by jumping in front of moving train in UP

By PTI

FATEHPUR: A 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train here on Thursday, police said.

Rajrani and her daughter Pooja jumped on the tracks near Hardo village under the Khaga Kotwali police station limits in the morning, Station House Officer (SHO) R K Singh said.

Rajrani's husband Suresh Raidas, a labourer, told police that his wife and his daughter were upset as he had objected to the frequent visits to their house by a young man of the same village.

Pooja and the man were supposed to get married in some time, the police said, quoting the father.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a probe was launched, the SHO said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)