Ask your grandfather who gave up Indian territory to China: MoS Kishan Reddy to Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister RK Singh also said that the BJP govt has shown the neighbouring countries that India will fight back if attacked.

Published: 12th February 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Responding to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on India-China issue on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said he (Rahul) must ask his grandfather (Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India's territory to China.

"He must ask his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India's territory to China, he will get the answer... Who is a patriot and who is not, the public knows it all," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister RK Singh also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has shown the neighbouring countries that India will fight back if attacked.

"Our government has shown all the surrounding countries, especially in the north and west, that if you attack India, we will fight back and the world has seen it," Singh said.

ALSO READ: Full Pangong pullback expected in two weeks

He further added that Rahul Gandhi's statement is both unparliamentary and immature.

"He neither understands anything nor does he put an effort to understand things. I think his statement is both unparliamentary and immature," Singh added.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian territory to China.

"The Indian position at the beginning of the situation in Eastern Ladakh was status quo-ante on April 2020. Now sheepishly, the Defence Minister makes a statement and we find that Indian troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. That is where our post used to be. Why has the Prime Minister given up Indian territory to the Chinese?" he said at a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday informed the Parliament that India would not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China is based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," he had said.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

Comments(2)

  • Rekha
    Indian politics has stooped so low that the politicians blatantly attack the personal realm of other individuals. The country has so much to tackle in the present day : starting from the farmer's agitation to growing rift between people of different faiths. The motor mouths berate not only themselves but also the govt as a whole.
    14 hours ago reply

  • Nandalal Ghosh
    Now I am sure our P M is kind hearted person.
    16 hours ago reply
