Bhopal diary

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Tallest Ram statue to come up in Guna
The tallest statue of Lord Ram will come up on a hill in Guna district, which is part of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia’s erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency. The 110-ft-tall statue will come up on a hill by the festival of Ram Navami on April 21. It will come close to another hill which already houses an ancient Hanuman temple. Once the tallest Ram statue is in place on the hill, a ropeway is being planned to connect the two hills, said Scindia loyalist and Cabinet Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, who is an MLA from Bamori.

Congress MLA candidate for Indore mayor’s post
Sitting Congress MLA from Indore-1 constituency Sanjay Shukla was on Thursday declared the party’s official candidate for the Indore mayor’s post. The announcement to this effect was made in the country’s cleanest city of Indore by former Madhya Pradesh minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho, who is the party’s in-charge for the Indore municipal polls. Announcing the decision based on a comprehensive survey of Indore’s population, the former state minister addressed Shukla as Indore’s future mayor. Importantly, while Shukla is a first-time Congress MLA from the Indore-1 seat, the outgoing Indore mayor Malini Gaud is three-time sitting BJP MLA from the Indore-4 constituency. The municipal polls in the state are likely to take place next month. A BJP-Congress tussle is on the cards.  

Chief Secretary’s son is collector of Betul
Amanveer Singh, a  2013-batch IAS officer and the son of Madhya Pradesh’s present chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais, was recently posted as the collector of Betul district. This makes him possibly the first IAS officer son of a chief secretary, who has been posted as a district collector in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Incidentally, the collectors of Betul and Neemuch districts and police superintendents (SP) of Niwari and Guna districts were shunted out after the online collectors-commissioners conference chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 9.

Cop turns ‘rebel’ for 36 hours before surrendering 
Accusing senior police personnel of harassing him and getting him implicated in false cases, a constable in Guna district recently declared self baghi (rebel). Two videos went viral on February 6, in which constable Neeraj Joshi was seen declaring himself as a baagi and also firing shots in the air from the INSAS rifle with which he had been missing since February 5. Posted for the important duty of guarding EVMs at the strong room of the Guna district collectorate, the constable had suddenly gone missing with his duty rifle. However, nearly 36 hours later, he surrendered. The personnel was subsequently booked and sent to judicial custody. 

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.journo@gmail.com

