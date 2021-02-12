BJP MLC's bid to unveil Ahilya Devi statue ahead of formal event in Pune foiled

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's attempt to unveil the statue of Ahilya Devi Holkar in Pune's Jejuri town ahead of a formal event, has been foiled by the police, who are taking appropriate action against him for it, Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

Deshmukh said NCP chief Sharad Pawar will formally unveil the statue on Saturday.

"MLC Gopichand Padalkar's attempt to unveil the statue of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar was thwarted yesterday by the police personnel and they are taking appropriate action against him," he said.

The memorial inauguration will be done on February 13 at 4.30 pm by Pawar saheb, he added.

According to media reports, Padalkar - a detractor of Pawar - objected to unveiling of the statue at the hands of NCP patriarch.

Padalkar reportedly tried to inaugurate the statue, installed by Jejuri Devsthan (temple trust), at the hands of some shepherds.