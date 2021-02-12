STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on fuel price hike

With the petrol and diesel prices surging to new highs people across cities have raised the demand for the government to find out ways to reduce the prices.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress Members of Parliament K Suresh and TN Prathapan on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on a hike in fuel prices.

With the petrol and diesel prices surging to new highs people across cities have raised the demand for the government to find out ways to reduce the prices.

During her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

ALSO READ: Petrol price crosses Rs 88-mark in Delhi, diesel breaches Rs 85 in Mumbai

However, there would be no additional burden on the consumer overall as Sitharaman during Budget presentation also proposed to reduce Basic Customs Duty on these items. Sitharaman said that an AIDC of Rs 2.5 per litre has been imposed on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

However, blended fuel-- M-15 petrol and E-20 petrol -- will be exempted from cesses and surcharges on the lines of other blended fuels (like E-5 and E-10) if these blended fuels are made of duty paid inputs, Sitharaman had said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress MP K Suresh TN Prathapan Lok Sabha adjourment motion Fuel price hike
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp