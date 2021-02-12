Country has turned bankrupt under Modi government: Congress MP Manish Tiwari

By PTI

MOHALI: The country has turned bankrupt under the Modi government and its image has been dented on social, political and international fronts, Congress MP Manish Tiwari alleged here on Friday.

Addressing a rally in support of party candidates for Mohali municipal body elections slated for February 14, he said there is a debt of Rs 18 lakh crore now on the central government.

"The country's economy that grew at 8 percent every year during Manmohan Singh as PM has now fallen to minus 7.7 percent," he said.

"The Modi government has dented the country on social, political and international fronts by turning it bankrupt," he asserted.