Farm laws will render 40% of people jobless: Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan Kisan Mahapanchayat

Congress party would support farmers till the Modi government repeals the three farm laws, Gandhi said.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Modi government over farm laws as he began his two-day visit to Rajasthan on Friday. 

Addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Pilibanga in Hanumangarh, Gandhi reiterated his 'hum do humaare do' comment. 

The farm laws will benefit only a couple of big corporates and render 40% of people jobless, Gandhi said and added that farmers agitation had now spread all over India. Congress party would support farmers till the Modi government repeals the three farm laws, Gandhi further said.

An aggressive Rahul argued: Agriculture is the largest business in India because it provides food to crores. “40% of India’s population runs this business in the country. These are farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, and arthiyas. Congress has always tried to ensure that this business is never controlled by just one person.” 

Gandhi added that the farm laws are designed to snatch agriculture from the 40% of people who currently earn a living from it. The real intent behind these laws is to ‘transfer agriculture into the hands of two to three wealthy businessmen,’ Gandhi thundered.

ALSO READ | Ask your grandfather who gave up Indian territory to China: MoS Kishan Reddy to Rahul Gandhi

"The first law will destroy the mandis. The second law will enable the hoarding of agricultural products. The third law will not allow the farmer to go to court if he asks for the right price for his produce.”

Gandhi addressed another rally at Padampur in Sri Ganganagar district where all leaders on the stage sat not on chairs but on 'charpais' (cots) to create a rural ambience for the Mahapanchayat.

Gandhi said: "Modiji says that we want to speak with farmers but we want to know what do you want to talk about? Repeal the Farm laws and farmers will speak with you. How can farmers talk when you (the PM) are taking away their land and future? Take back the laws first, then try to talk".

Gandhi also accused PM Modi of ceding Indian territory to China. “While Narendra Modi has handed over India’s territory and cannot stand up to China, he is standing like a wall against the interests of farmers and labourers.” 

The Congress leader assured farmers that the Congress would stand with farmers till the laws are repealed. He ended his speech with loud, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogans.

Pilot ‘not allowed’ to speak during Rahul’s tour

Political circles in Rajasthan abuzz with talk of Congress leader Sachin Pilot being apparently sidelined during his colleague Rahul Gandhi’s tour of the state that began on Friday. Though Pilot was present on the stage with Gandhi, he did not address the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Hanumangarh. He, howeve, spoke briefly in Sri Ganganagar.

‘Trudeau lauded India for holding talks with farmers’

India on Friday said the Canadian PM commended New Delhi’s efforts to maintain dialogue with the farmers. “On the protests, Trudeau commended efforts of the government to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

