STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fodder scam: No bail for Lalu for at least another week as hearing deferred at CBI's request

Yadav has sought bail on the grounds of completing half of his sentencing in RC 38A/96 related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka Treasury.

Published: 12th February 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will have to remain in jail for at least another week as the hearing on his bail application in the Jharkhand High Court was deferred again on Friday till February 19 after the CBI sought more time for filing documents. According to the defense counsel, the CBI is deliberately delaying the hearing to keep Yadav inside the jail for the maximum period of time.

Yadav has sought bail on the grounds of completing half of his sentencing in RC 38A/96 related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka Treasury.

“Hearing on the bail application filed by Lalu Yadav has been deferred for another week as the CBI, at the last moment, sought time for filing some order sheets, for which it was given a week’s time after repeated requests were made by it,” said defense counsel Prabhat Kumar.

Kumar further added that all the arguments were completed on Friday and they pleaded before the court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh that Yadav has completed half of the sentencing and supporting documents were submitted in the court, but since the CBI sought time for submitting some order sheets to prove that he has not completed half of his sentencing, it was deferred for another week.

“There is no dispute that Lalu ji has completed half of his sentencing. We have submitted all the documents, supported by lower court records, proving that he completed half of the sentencing,” said Kumar. The final decision will most likely come on February 19 as there will be no excuse left with the CBI to delay the case any further, he added.

Notably, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, due to his deteriorating health condition.

Yadav, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.

RC 47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi, is still pending in a Special CBI Court in Ranchi. The RJD chief has already secured bail in in Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96), Chaibasa Treasury (RC 68A/96) and another Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) related case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fodder scam Lalu Prasad Yadav
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp