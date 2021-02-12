STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left demands release of those held in Bhima Koregaon case

Left parties on Thursday demanded the release of all those held in the Bhima Koregaon case, citing reports that claim the evidence against them was “manufactured”.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)

A news report has claimed that a forensic lab in the US has found that the computer of Rona Wilson, one of the activists held in the case, was hacked and a malware installed.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Left parties on Thursday demanded the release of all those held in the Bhima Koregaon case, citing reports that claim the evidence against them was “manufactured”. The parties cited a news report claiming a forensic lab in the US has found that the computer of Rona Wilson, one of the activists held in the case, was hacked and a malware installed, which planted incriminating mails in his files that he had never seen.

This has also been verified by other experts, they said. “The Politburo of the CPI(M) demands the dropping of cases against activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and asks the Maharashtra government to set up an SIT to enquire into the developments exposed by the credible reports of international experts as to how evidence was manufactured and planted in the computer of one of the activists Rona Wilson,” a statement from the party said.

“This case of computer hacking to plant incriminating mails is a deadly technological weapon which the Modi government has used in the Bhima Koregaon case and may use in future against political opponents,” the statement said. The CPI, in a separate statement, demanded an independent probe into the matter.

Comments

