New Rahul take on family planning slogan to bug BJP

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought to spin a famous family planning slogan into a sharp one-liner to attack the government, calling it a Hum Do Hamare Do Sarkar (we two, ours two government), saying the country was run by just four persons.

Without naming anyone, he claimed the contentious farm laws are meant to benefit big corporate entities alone. The BJP hit back, saying he was possibly referring to his dynasty’s Didi-Jija and two (sister, brother-in-law and family).

Rahul had sought to link his charge of crony capitalism against the current dispensation with the ongoing farm agitation while participating in the debate on the Budget in the Lok Sabha. Rebutting the prime minister’s charge that the Opposition was not specifying what was wrong with the farm laws, he claimed the first one would destroy the mandis as anyone could purchase any amount of foodgrains; the second would result in hoarding; and the third would deprive the farmers of judicial remedy.

“The farm laws will destroy the rural economy,” he said amid protests from NDA, who asked him to speak on the Budget. Though Rahul said he was laying the foundation for Budget debate, he abruptly wound up, calling for a “two-minute silence for farmers who died since the start of the agitation”.