Officials told to follow timeline for domicile certificates in J&K

He directed the issuing authorities to adhere to the timelines as prescribed under rules. “Progress shall be monitored on a weekly basis by the concerned Divisional Commissioners,” reads the order.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Domicile

For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed officials to adhere to the timeline of 5-15 days for issuance of domicile certificates and warned of action if this is not adhered to. “There have been considerable instances where the prescribed timeline for issuing certificates are not adhered to by the issuing authorities, on account of which the public is suffering,” reads a circular issued by Commissioner Secretary to Government, Manoj Dwivedi.

He directed the issuing authorities to adhere to the timelines as prescribed under rules. “Progress shall be monitored on a weekly basis by the concerned Divisional Commissioners,” reads the order. The MoS (Home), G Kishen Reddy recently informed Rajya Sabha that about 34 lakh domicile certificates have been issued in the state of Jammu and Kashmir till January 25.

After the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A (which granted special status and privileges to Jammu and Kashmir residents), the government introduced a domicile law for J&K. It says those living in J&K for 15 years will be eligible for domicile certificates. Besides, employees of central government, PSUs, public sector banks and officials of statutory bodies, who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of 10 years, are entitled for domicile.

A student who has studied for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examination can also avail  this.
The mainstream parties and separatists have rejected the domicile law introduced by the Centre in April last year. They call it an “attempt to change the demography of the Muslim-majority J&K”. The government has also issued instructions to the officials to update details of domicile certificates issued manually/offline on the portal simultaneously. The officials were warned of action if all the offline applications are not uploaded on the online portal by May 31 this year.
 

