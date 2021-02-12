Territorial integrity is compromised, says Congress 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the central government of compromising national security and India’s territorial integrity and alleged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tried to “mislead” on the issue.

Congress chief spokesperson and general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged the government was disengaging its troops in Ladakh without giving an assurance as to when would there be status quo ante as on April 2020 when unprovoked Chinese incursions into India’s territory and military build-up started.

“Can the prime minister and the defence minister explain their complete and total failure in protecting India’s territorial integrity,” he asked at a press conference. He said the government has maintained that there has to be complete disengagement and withdrawal of troops by the Chinese in entire Ladakh area.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of even uttering the word China, much less ensuring that Chinese are pushed back decisively from illegal occupation of India’s territory in Depsang plains, Gogra-Hot Springs Sector, Pangong Tso Lake Area and Chumur, Southern Ladakh,” Surjewala alleged.

“Defence Minister, on the other hand, seeks to mislead and misinform, without giving full assurance on Chinese withdrawal from India’s territory in aforementioned areas,” he further alleged.