Two mutilated bodies found in a sugarcane field in Haridwar

By PTI

HARIDWAR: Badly mutilated bodies of a man and a married woman were recovered from a sugarcane field in Jhabreda area of Haridwar district on Friday.

The condition of the bodies indicates that the two were killed with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The married woman from Molna village and a man of the same village but from a different community had been missing since January 24.

The woman had been married off four months ago but she had returned from her in-laws' place to her parents.

As the murdered duo belonged to different communities, a heavy deployment of the police force has been made in the area, an official said.