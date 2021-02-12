STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal resumes schools for classes 9 to 12 following COVID-19 guidelines

The administration has asked the school authorities to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines to prevent a surge in fresh cases.

Published: 12th February 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive at a school that was reopened for class 9 to 12 as per COVID-19 safety guidelines in Nadia district of West Bengal Friday. (Photo | PTI)

Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive at a school that was reopened for class 9 to 12 as per COVID-19 safety guidelines in Nadia district of West Bengal Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Schools reopened in West Bengal for students of Class 9 to Class 12 on Friday, 11 months after the pandemic induced shutdown.

Speaking to ANI, Atuhya Bagchi, Headmistress, Siliguri Girls High School said, "I am happy that the schools have reopened and I hope there will not be another lockdown period for the school."

"We will only operate 2 divisions of a class at a time out of the four divisions we have. So students will have 3 days of classes in a week," she said.

"The school as a whole has been sanitised including classrooms, office rooms and every nook and corner. We made many posters and flexes, which will be displayed on gates and in the classroom to increase awareness on COVID-19 and about the guidelines to be followed. Hand sanitisers are also in place. A guardian meeting was conducted from February 8-10 prior to the opening of schools," she said.

Bagchi also informed about the seating arrangement in the school. She said only 27 students will be seated in 18 benches in one classroom. "Two students will be seated on either side of the first bench and one student in the middle of the second bench and accordingly whole class will be arranged," she said.

Meanwhile, in Jadavpur Vidyapith School in Jadavpur, Kolkata students were initially not allowed to enter the school by students' union members.

The headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith School said, "Students were not allowed to enter initially but they agreed to allow the students into school premises after I asked them."

"The strike was not preplanned but it is the result of police atrocities yesterday. We have also been demanding reopening Classes of 9 to 12. The students of Classes of 9 to 12 were also beaten up yesterday. We will not forcibly prevent them from attending class, It is up to their choice," said Anushdup Chakraborty, SFI local committee member Jadavpur University. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal school reopen
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp