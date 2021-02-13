STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa government will spend Rs 100 crore on development of panchayats: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said 156 panchayats have submitted the reports, but some elected members are not cooperating.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:27 PM

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government will spend Rs 100 crore of the Rs 300 crore announced by the Centre for the Liberation Day celebrations for developing panchayats and municipality areas, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

Addressing sarpanchs and panch members virtually, the CM said the "Swayampurna Goem" (self-reliant Goa) initiative would be launched across municipal areas from the next week.

This programme was launched in 191 village panchayats on October 2, 2020.

The CM said all panchayats will have to submit a report on a 10-point programme to achieve the objective of 'Swayampurna Goa' besides the proposals with special projects for which grants upto Rs 50 lakh would be given, by February 28.

"Key points like toilets for all, electricity, water supply, housing etc. need to be dealt with priority without which the goal of 'Swayampurnaa Goa' cannot be achieved. A report in this regard has to be submitted by February 28, failing which the local body will not be eligible for Rs 50 lakh grant," he said.

He said 156 panchayats have submitted the reports, but some elected members are not cooperating.

"Majority of reports from panchayats in Sanguem taluka are yet to come," the CM said and appealed to sarpanchas and panchayats members to cooperate with the government in taking forward people-centric initiatives.

Sawant said all structures and sites linked to the freedom struggle of Goa, including some forts and homes of stalwart freedom fighters, would be renovated and restored to mark the 60 years of liberation from the Portuguese rule.

A grant of Rs 300 crore was announced for Goa in the recent Union Budget 2021-22.

