TMC's Mahua Moitra writes to Delhi Police chief, seeks withdrawal of BSF personnel from her home

Mahua Moitra on Saturday took strong exception to the stationing of three armed security personnel at her home in Delhi.

Published: 13th February 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday wrote to the Delhi Police after three armed security personnel were deputed outside her official residence in New Delhi, wondering whether she was under "Some sort of surveillance".

In the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, she said the station house officer of Barakhamba Road police station had come to meet her at her residence on February 12 and shortly "Thereafter, around three BSF personnel armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside her house".  

"The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance. I wish to remind you that Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India, 1950," she stated.

"Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers had been deputed from Police Station Barakhamba Road for my protection. However, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection. Therefore, you are requested to withdraw these officers," she said in her letter. 

Sharing pictures of the security personnel deputed outside her residence on Twitter, Moitra wrote: "Our brave young men sign up for the BSF to guard India’s borders - using them for durwan duty outside my home is a bit silly, isn’t it, @CPDelhi, @MHAIndia."

