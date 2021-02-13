TMC's Mahua Moitra writes to Delhi Police chief, seeks withdrawal of BSF personnel from her home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday wrote to the Delhi Police after three armed security personnel were deputed outside her official residence in New Delhi, wondering whether she was under "Some sort of surveillance".

3 BSF men w/ assault rifles outside my home. Say they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”. Still outside my home.

Am a free citizen of India - people will protect me.



Request Honb’le HM @AmitShah Ji & @HMOIndia to remove immediately pic.twitter.com/7nQLy323Xv — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021

In the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, she said the station house officer of Barakhamba Road police station had come to meet her at her residence on February 12 and shortly "Thereafter, around three BSF personnel armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside her house".

"The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance. I wish to remind you that Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India, 1950," she stated.

Our brave young men sign up for the BSF to guard India’s borders - using them for durwan duty outside my home is a bit silly, isn’t it, @CPDelhi , @MHAIndia pic.twitter.com/LViFEu2HOt — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021

"Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers had been deputed from Police Station Barakhamba Road for my protection. However, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection. Therefore, you are requested to withdraw these officers," she said in her letter.

Sharing pictures of the security personnel deputed outside her residence on Twitter, Moitra wrote: "Our brave young men sign up for the BSF to guard India’s borders - using them for durwan duty outside my home is a bit silly, isn’t it, @CPDelhi, @MHAIndia."