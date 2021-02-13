STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two-year-old boy killed over superstitious beliefs in UP

The boy was playing outside his house in Hasanpur village here on Friday evening when one of the accused took him to her house.

Published: 13th February 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

KAUSHANBI: Three people have been taken into custody for their alleged role in the murder of their two-year-old nephew over superstitious beliefs, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Shiva was playing outside his house in Hasanpur village here on Friday evening when one of the accused took him to her house.

The boy was later killed allegedly by the accused--Ramsurat, his wife and daughter. The accused then hid the body in a wheat flour container, they said.

Gyan Singh, the boy's father, claimed that his brother and sister-in-law were behind the incident, police said.

"Ramsurat told police that he suspected Gyan Singh and his wife killed the former's one-and-half-year-old grandson six months ago with the help of black magic. The incident had created rift between the brothers," SHO Pradeep Kumar Rai said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of Gyan Singh, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
superstition
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 more bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp