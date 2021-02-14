STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP workers protest in Kolkata against removal of leader from party post

They staged the protest in Hastings area in the presence of BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee.

Published: 14th February 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A group of BJP workers on Sunday demonstrated in front of a party office here, protesting against the removal of a leader from its local committee in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

The saffron party had removed Shubhankar Dutta Majumdar, a leader in Sonarpur area, from the local committee.

"The BJP is a big family. They have come here to air their grievances. It is not an issue.

All are working for the party and we will sort out the problem," Chatterjee said.

Recently, two groups of BJP activists clashed at the party's Purba Bardhaman district office when a meeting of the saffron camp was in progress.

During an organisational meeting at a BJP party office in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, two factions of the saffron camp got involved in a scuffle in the presence of Union Minister and local MP Babul Supriyo.

