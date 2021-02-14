Chhattisgarh: Allopathy-Ayurveda doctors confront each other on 'Mixopathy'

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors on Sunday protested against the practise of 'Mixopathy' in Chhattisgarh.

While doctors against 'Mixopathy' called it an 'unscientific' approach, the health professionals practicing Ayurveda countered citing 'the integration of systems of medicine will only benefit the people.'

“Every system of medicine has its own separate fundamental principles and cannot be mixed. Just like Ayurveda remedies rely on Vata, Pitta, and Kapha (the three-body ayurvedic types), the modern medicines system depends on symptoms and diagnosis where various types of tests of the patients ahead of the surgery are carried out.

"There are different levels of anesthesia treatment during surgical operations and various medications with remedy are used to prevent infection. The patient is consistently kept under observation. It would be better if everyone also knows how the surgeries and the complications during operations or other surgical emergencies are been carried out in Ayurveda," said Dr Mahesh Sinha, president of the Chhattisgarh unit of IMA.

Earlier the state president of the Ayurveda Doctors Association Shivnarayan Dwivedi objected to the spreading of misconception about their practices by the IMA. "There remains a shortage of doctors in the state and the country. The postgraduate Ayurvedic doctors are capable to carry out every type of treatment including the surgery which is allowed under Mixopathy. The Ayurvedic doctors too can run a campaign in support of Mixopathy and against the IMA protest," averred Dr Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, the representative of the state unit of IMA visited Raj Bhawan and handed over the memorandum protesting against the ‘Mixopathy’ in the name of the President, demanding its withdrawal.