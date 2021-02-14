'Didi's messenger' hits road to counter BJP blitzkrieg ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: After more than one lakh persons downloaded and accessed Trinamool Congress' app called Didir Doot (Didi's messenger) in the last one week, the ruling party flagged off a vehicle under the same banner on Saturday.

It is said to be CM Mamata Banerjee's initiative to blunt the impact of BJP's 'rath yatra' held recently under the banner of Parivartan Yatra across the state. The vehicle will travel to all districts in the state and district-level functionaries will play the role of Didi's messengers.

"Didir Doot application, which was launched on February 4, has been installed by more than a lakh users in just eight days. It's a first-of-its-kind mobile application designed for the people of West Bengal to directly connect them to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and contribute in achieving her mission and vision for the state," TMC said in a statement.

A ruling party leader said users can directly connect with the CM via streaming and video conferencing. "People can stay updated with the CM’s initiatives and recent events. Users can be updated with latest developments through news feeds, photos, videos and infographics," he said.

This is not only meant to be an outreach drive but also an initiative to showcase the development work carried out by the regime of Mamata. Slugfest in the cyber world is becoming intense everyday ahead of the upcoming elections.

Union Home minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the state on February 11, instructed party workers to circulate at least 50 lakh content per hour on the party's social media platforms.