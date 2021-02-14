STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Didi's messenger' hits road to counter BJP blitzkrieg ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

It is said to be CM Mamata Banerjee's initiative to blunt the impact of BJP's 'rath yatra' held recently under the banner of Parivartan Yatra across the state.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The campaign vehicle is aimed at blunting the impact of BJP’s rath yatras

The campaign vehicle is aimed at blunting the impact of BJP’s rath yatras. (Photo| EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: After  more than one lakh persons downloaded and accessed Trinamool Congress' app called Didir Doot (Didi's messenger) in the last one week, the ruling party flagged off a vehicle under the same banner on Saturday.

It is said to be CM Mamata Banerjee's initiative to blunt the impact of BJP's 'rath yatra' held recently under the banner of Parivartan Yatra across the state. The vehicle will travel to all districts in the state and district-level functionaries will play the role of Didi's messengers.

"Didir Doot application, which was launched on February 4, has been installed by more than a lakh users in just eight days. It's a first-of-its-kind mobile application designed for the people of West Bengal to directly connect them to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and contribute in achieving her mission and vision for the state," TMC said in a statement.

ALSO READ| TMC MP Mahua Moitra writes to Delhi Police chief, asks him to withdraw security personnel from her home

A ruling party leader said users can directly connect with the CM via streaming and video conferencing. "People can stay updated with the CM’s initiatives and recent events. Users can be updated with latest developments through news feeds, photos, videos and infographics," he said.

This is not only meant to be an outreach drive but also an initiative to showcase the development work carried out by the regime of Mamata. Slugfest in the cyber world is becoming intense everyday ahead of the upcoming elections.

Union Home minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the state on February 11, instructed party workers to circulate at least 50 lakh content per hour on the party's social media platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Didir Doot Mamata Banerjee BJP Trinamool Congress Didis messenger
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 more bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp