STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dinesh Trivedi 'allowed' to use House floor for his 'devious political ends': TMC to RS Chairman

The TMC's allotted time on the discussion was exhausted after both the speakers spoke on their designated days, Ray said as he questioned why Trivedi was allowed to speak despite this.

Published: 14th February 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi

Former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that Dinesh Trivedi, who resigned from Rajya Sabha on Friday, took the "House for a ride" and was "allowed" to use the floor of the House for his "devious political ends".

In a letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, party's chief whip in the House Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the TMC had recommended only two names as speakers for the discussion on Union Budget 2021-22, but Trivedi was not among them.

The TMC's allotted time on the discussion was exhausted after both the speakers spoke on their designated days, Ray said as he questioned why Trivedi was allowed to speak despite this.

"At about 1.25 pm on 12 February 2021, when the Hon'ble Finance Minister was about to give reply to the Budget discussion, one member of AITC, Sri Dinesh Trivedi, since resigned, was allowed to speak for about four minutes from 1.25 pm to 1.29 pm, although his name was not recommended by the AITC as speaker in the Budget discussion and no time was left for the party," he said.

"The incident as narrated hereinabove and the manner in which Sri Trivedi grossly misutilised the floor of the House for his devious political ends and also the way he was allowed to have taken the House for a ride is absolutely unprecedented, unwarranted and is devoid of not only decorum and etiquette as envisaged in 'Rajya Sabha at Work', but also against all rules, norms and traditions of this august House," the letter added.

It is a matter of great concern that although there were adequate mechanism under the rules to restrain the unruly member, it was not adopted, Ray wrote.

"I would urge upon you to immediately constitute an inquiry into the matter and to find out the reasons behind such unprecedented illegality committed," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC dinesh trivedi
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp