Four mowed down by dumper in Bengal

BARDDHAMAN: Four persons, including three members of a family, were mowed down by a speeding dumper on National Highway 2 in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Alisha area as the daily- wagers were crossing the highway to catch a bus to their workplace in Bankura district when a Kolkata-bound dumper ran over them and fled the spot, a police officer said.

The three family members, including a couple and their daughter-in-law, were taken to a state-run hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

The fourth person, the family's neighbour, later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at another hospital, he added.