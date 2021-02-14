STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four mowed down by dumper in Bengal

The three family members, including a couple and their daughter-in-law, were taken to a state-run hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

Published: 14th February 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

(Representational Image)

By PTI

BARDDHAMAN: Four persons, including three members of a family, were mowed down by a speeding dumper on National Highway 2 in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Alisha area as the daily- wagers were crossing the highway to catch a bus to their workplace in Bankura district when a Kolkata-bound dumper ran over them and fled the spot, a police officer said.

The three family members, including a couple and their daughter-in-law, were taken to a state-run hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

The fourth person, the family's neighbour, later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at another hospital, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Accident road accident
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp