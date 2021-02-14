STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmir DDC elections: Gupkar Alliance clinches Bandipora seat, loses Baramulla to Independent

The Gupkar Alliance won the chairman and vice chairman's post in Bandipora DDC with NC's Abdul Gani Bhat getting elected as chairperson and PDP's Kousar Shafeeq as vice-chairperson.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:32 AM

NC leader Omar Abdullah with 8 DDC members of his party after an Independent was elected head of a 14-strong council in Budgam

NC leader Omar Abdullah with 8 DDC members of his party after an Independent was elected head of a 14-strong council in Budgam. (Photo| Twitter/ @OmarAbdullah)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a surprise, Gupkar Alliance lost the Baramulla district council seat to an Independent due to cross-voting while the polls for Rajouri and Kishtwar were deferred due to lack of quorum. In the District Development Council (DDC) elections, none of the parties have had a clear majority.

The Gupkar Alliance won the chairman and vice chairman's post in Bandipora DDC. The NC's Abdul Gani Bhat was elected as chairperson and PDP's Kousar Shafeeq as vice-chairperson.

In the 13-member Bandipora DDC, NC won 4 seats, PDP 2, independents 3 while Apni Party, Congress, BJP, J&K Peoples Movement had won one seat each. In Baramulla DDC, the six-party Gupkar Alliance suffered a setback as the chairman's post was won by independent Safina Baig, wife of former PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig.

In Baramulla DDC, which was reserved for women, Peoples Conference and independents had won three seats each while, NC, PDP, Congress and JKAP and won two seats each. Safina, who had got support of two members of JKAP and 3 members of PC, secured 10 votes as against four votes of PDP's Qurat-ul-Bashir.

Due to cross-voting from Gupkar Alliance-Congress camp, Safina secured more votes. Surprisingly, for the vice chairman's post there was no cross-voting as PC's Sonaullah Parray and Independent Irfan Hafiz Lone secured seven votes each and Parray was declared winner after a draw of lots.

