Maharashtra: Refused money for liquor, man kills brother in Thane

By PTI

THANE: Police have registered a case of against a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his elder brother after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at the victim's house in Wagle Estate area of Thane city.

After the 23-year-old victim refused to give money, the accused, in a fit of anger, hit him on the head with a heavy stone.

The victim died on the spot, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

The accused fled from the house after the incident.

Later, after being alerted, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official said.