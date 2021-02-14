Maharashtra: Two dead as car falls into well, second incident in 3 days

By PTI

JALNA: A woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed after their car fell into a well in Jamwadi in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Sunday morning, the second such instance involving vehicles falling into the well in a span of three days, police said.

Aarti Fandade (35) and her daughter Mahi were killed, while her one-and-half-year-old daughter, husband Gopal and one more occupant identified as Jay Wankhede (17) survived, said Inspector Yashwant Bagul.

"The one-and-half-year-old was flung out of the car when it was plunging into the well, while Gopal Fandade and Jay Wankhede managed to come out of the well. They are residents of Manora in Washim and were coming from Aurangabad. The incident took place around 5am," the inspector added.

On Friday night, youths identified as Shaikh Abdul Mannan and Azhar Qureshi died after their car fell into the well.

After Sunday's incident, people in the area blocked the road by the well in protest.