STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No news in Manipur as journalists cease work protesting attack on daily 'Poknapham'

The decision to cease work was taken by the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM), journalists said.

Published: 14th February 2021 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

newspapers-

For representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: No newspaper was published and no TV news was produced in Manipur on Sunday as journalists ceased work, protesting against the attack on Manipuri daily Poknapham.

The decision to cease work was taken by the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM), journalists said.

A hand-grenade was lobbed at the office of Poknapham in Keishampat Thiyam Leikai in the Imphal West district around 6.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Protesting against the attack, journalists held a sit-in demonstration at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai from 11 am to 3 pm.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, urging him to ensure that the press in the state functions freely.

As per CCTV footage from the location, a woman came on a two-wheeler and lobbed the hand-grenade at the newspaper's office, police said.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, they said.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Poknapham
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp