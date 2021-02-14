STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prisoners released on parole in wake of COVID to be sent back to jail in Punjab

The spokesperson further said a schedule for return of around 650 to 700 prisoners in one batch every 9 to 10 days has been circulated to all the authorities concerned.

Published: 14th February 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Prisoners who were released on parole in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic will be sent back to jails again in Punjab, subject to a negative test report, officials said on Sunday.

"In the light of substantial downward trend in cases of COVID in Punjab, the high powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court of India for dealing with COVID in prisons has decided not to extend the parole of prisoners any further," said an official spokesperson of the Punjab Jails Department.

A committee headed by Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Ajay Tewari, Principal Secretary (Jails) D K Tiwari and ADGP (Prisons) P K Sinha recommended that all the prisoners surrender back to the prisons, which have been designated specifically for quarantining the returnees before testing and transferring them to their respective prisons.

The whole process shall be done in a phased manner starting February 17, for which 'first out-first in' mechanism shall be followed, which means prisoners who have availed the longest period of parole would report back to the prisons first.

The spokesperson further said a schedule for return of around 650 to 700 prisoners in one batch every 9 to 10 days has been circulated to all the authorities concerned.

"All the parolees are required to report at the designated jail (Barnala or Pathankot for male; Malerkotla for female) with a negative COVID test report (RT-PCR only) received within three days preceding the surrender," said the spokesperson.

They will be quarantined in the jail for four days (including the day of surrender), and their COVID sample will be collected on the fifth day, following which they will be transferred to their respective prisons, said the spokesperson.

If any prisoner tests positive in the pre-admission test, he/she shall inform the superintendent of the designated prison and shall report on the 18th day from the date of the result.

As the return is planned in a phased manner, the parole of all the prisoners released in 2020 and presently out on parole shall stand extended till the date on which they have been asked to surrender at the respective designated jails created for this purpose.

Prisoners above 60 years of age and those with chronic co-morbidities shall be taken back in the last batch of parole returnees, said the spokesperson.

However, this schedule shall not apply to prisoners released on parole in the year 2021, who shall return to the respective special jails, as and when their parole period expires.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab COVID 19 Punjab jails
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp