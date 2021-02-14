Uttar Pradesh government announces reservation policy for three-tier rural civic body elections

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With three-tier rural body elections iround the corner, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the reservation policy for the posts of District Panchayat President, Block Chief, and Village Heads.

The Panchayati Raj Department released the list related to number of posts reserved in each tier of the rural local bodies. As per the list, 48 of the 75 posts of district panchayat chiefs will be reserved leaving out just 27 unreserved seats for general category candidates.

Further, out of 826 block head posts in the state, 512 posts have been reserved for different categories, while 314 posts will be unreserved. This is for the first time that the Scheduled Tribes have got a chunk of seats reserved for them.

Director of Panchayati Raj Department Kinjal Singh said elections will be held for 58,194 posts of village heads. Out of which, 37,826 seats have been reserved for various sections. After the announcement of reservation policy, path has been cleared for the election commission to notify the rural body polls in the state. As per the directives of the Allahabad High Court, the election for village heads have to be completed by April 30.