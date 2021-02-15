16 labourers dead after truck overturns in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, PM expresses grief

By PTI

JALGAON: Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.

PM expresses condolence:

PM Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet posted by his office.