Two militant associates held in J&K's Budgam

Published: 15th February 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested two militant associates in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized incriminating material from their possession, police said on Monday.

Sameer Ahmed Ittoo and Ubaid Ameen Mallah, residents of Kulgam district of south Kashmir, were arrested on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

They are associates of proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), he said.

Incriminating material including flags, banners and letter pads have been recovered from their possession, he said.

During the preliminary investigation, the spokesman said, it came to fore that both of them were involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts, besides making posters, banners and flags of banned militant organisations on the directions of their handlers across borders for further distribution at various locations in central and south Kashmir.

They were also actively involved in recruiting militants and over-ground workers with the aim to carry out further terror activities in Budgam, the spokesman added.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he said, adding, the timely action by the police and security forces has prevented a possible terror attack in the area.

