Bengal: Drunk car driver mows down bicyclist; hits pole, dies

By PTI

MALDA: A drunk car driver mowed down a bicyclist and hit an electric pole a kilometre away, causing his death and injuries to his co-passenger in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in Char Kadirpur area in Malda police station area on Sunday night, a police officer said.

The two men in the car were returning from a marriage function in an inebriated condition, he said.

The 35-year-old car driver and the 22-year-old bicyclist, both residents of English Bazar town, died on the spot and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.