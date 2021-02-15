BJP fishes in RJD’s troubled waters

By Express News Service

PATNA: A day after RJD state president Jagdanand Singh became the target of Tej Pratap Yadav’s verbal assault, the BJP sensed a chance and said the party’s doors are open to him. “We will welcome Jagdanand Singh in BJP from RJD, where he is being humiliated and oppressed,” BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said.

Tej Pratap had accused Singh of being among the people who had made things difficult for his father Lalu Prasad. The junior Yadav was furious after some of his supporters complained that Singh meets visitors only through appointments at the party office.

BJP was quick to spot an opportunity to drill a hole in the RJD camp. “We do not understand how Jagdanand Singhji lived with these people for so many years? RJD is a party based on family dynasty, where nobody else gets any respect,” said Tarkishore. “If Jagdanandji wants, the BJP will definitely welcome him.” The deputy CM added that Jagdanand should leave RJD for the sake of the state and his own self respect.