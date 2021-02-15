College principal, teachers suspended for dancing at event held to mark Dr Rajendra Prasad's birth anniversary

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Dancing at the function organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country's first president Dr Rajendra Prasad have resulted in the principal and 12 assistant professors of a Bihar college getting suspended from official duty.

74 days after dancing to Sapana Chaudhary's popular song "Teri aankhon Kanye kajal..", suspension orders were issued by VCs of the respective universities on Saturday, citing gross misconduct.

A function was organised on December 3, 2020, on the occasion of Dr Rajendra Prasad's birth anniversary, during which the teachers shook their legs to the tune of the popular song. A video of group dance was viral on social media and caught the attention of the office of chancellor of universities in Patna.

An inquiry was immediately ordered, involving the vice-chancellors of two universities -- LN Mithila University at Darbhanga and the Patna University. Following the inquiry report submission,the suspension orders were issued on Saturday. All the suspended professors including the principal of Rajendra College at Chapra have been asked also to reply as to why departmental proceeding should not be initiated against them.

They have been directed to submit their replies within a fortnight after receiving the show-cause notices.

During the suspension period, principal PR Singh has been directed to report to the headquarters of University while the assistant professors have been directed to report to other colleges of Chapra.

Sources in Patna said that suspended principal of Rajendra College had unsuccessfully fought the 2010 assembly election on an RJD ticket from high profile Chapra constituency. Besides being the principal of the college, he is one of the acclaimed scholars of physics.



