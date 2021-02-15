STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

College principal, teachers suspended for dancing at event held to mark Dr Rajendra Prasad's birth anniversary

74 days after dancing to Sapana Chaudhary's popular song "Teri aankhon Kanye kajal..", suspension orders were issued by VCs of the respective universities on Saturday, citing gross misconduct.

Published: 15th February 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Dancing at the function organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country's first president Dr Rajendra Prasad have resulted in the principal and 12 assistant professors of a Bihar college getting suspended from official duty.

74 days after dancing to Sapana Chaudhary's popular song "Teri aankhon Kanye kajal..", suspension orders were issued by VCs of the respective universities on Saturday, citing gross misconduct.

A function was organised on December 3, 2020, on the occasion of Dr Rajendra Prasad's birth anniversary, during which the teachers shook their legs to the tune of the popular song. A video of group dance was viral on social media and caught the attention of the office of chancellor of universities in Patna.

An inquiry was immediately ordered, involving the vice-chancellors of two universities -- LN Mithila University at Darbhanga and the Patna University. Following the inquiry report submission,the suspension orders were issued on Saturday. All the suspended professors including the principal of Rajendra College at Chapra have been asked also to reply as to why departmental proceeding should not be initiated against them.

They have been directed to submit their replies within a fortnight after receiving the show-cause notices.
During the suspension period, principal PR Singh has been directed to report to the headquarters of University while the assistant professors have been directed to report to other colleges of Chapra.

Sources in Patna said that suspended principal of Rajendra College had unsuccessfully fought the 2010 assembly election on an RJD ticket from high profile Chapra constituency. Besides being the principal of the college, he is one of the acclaimed scholars of physics.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp