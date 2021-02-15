STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat man kills live-in partner, daughter; dumps bodies in sewer

The woman left her husband's house along with two daughters and came to Gandhidham in 2009 to live with Singh.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:22 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GANDHIDHAM: A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and her minor daughter following frequent quarrels and dumped their bodies in a sewer near here in Gujarat's Kutch district, said police on Monday.

The accused, Sanjay Singh, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, said inspector of the Gandhidham 'B' division police station, SS Desai.

Three days ago, Singh, a plumber, repeatedly hit his 41-year-old live-in partner and her daughter (13) with a stick on their heads, leaving them dead, he said.

"Singh took both of them to a nearby forest on his motorbike and killed them by hitting on their heads with a stick.

He then dumped their bodies in a sewer," Desai said.

While the minor girl's body was recovered on Sunday, that of her mother was found on Monday from the sewer line near Gandhidham city, he said.

"We took help from the municipality to fish out the bodies from the sewer line," the police officer said.

Primary investigation revealed Singh is a native of Bikaner and came in contact with the woman, who used to reside near his house in the Rajasthan town, more than 10 years ago, he said.

Following marital discord, the woman left her husband's home and started living with the accused, Desai said.

The woman left her husband's house along with two daughters and came to Gandhidham in 2009 to live with Singh, he said.

"The couple was living together without marriage," said Desai.

In her complaint, the woman's elder daughter (20) has said that recently her mother learnt about Singh's affair with another woman.

As per the FIR, Singh used to fight with his live-in partner almost daily over petty issues, said Desai.

On February 12, Singh asked the woman and her younger daughter to come with him to a nearby village for some work, said Desai.

He then took the mother-daughter duo to the forest and killed them, the police officer added.

Gujarat Gujarat crime
