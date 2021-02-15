Main accused in Ajit Singh murder case killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The main accused in the notorious criminal Ajit Singh murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, officials said.

Girdhari Vishvakarma (40), accused of shooting dead Singh in the posh Gomti Nagar area in the state capital on January 6, was killed in the encounter Monday morning, Lucknow police commissioner D K Thakur told PTI.

Three policemen were also injured in the incident, he said.

"At around 3.00 am, Girdhari Vishvakarma alias doctor (who was arrested earlier) was taken to Khargapur crossing along with the weapon used in the crime. When sub inspector Akhtar Usmani was getting down from the vehicle with him, the accused hit him on his nose. The officer fell down and the accused snatched his pistol and started running. The sub inspector followed him, but Girdhari went behind the bushes and started firing," Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Nilabja Choudhury said.

The incident was reported to the police control room and a team of Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) reached the spot.

"The police surrounded the bushes and asked Girdhari to surrender, but he continued firing with Usmani's pistol. In retaliatory firing, a bullet hit the accused's leg, and he fell down," the official said.

The accused was taken to the emergency unit of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, he added.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur said sub inspector Akhtar Usmani got injuries on his nose, a bullet touched the right arm of sub inspector Anil Singh, while another bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of inspector Chandrashekhar, in the incident.

All the injured police personnel have been hospitalised and are out of danger, he said.

On January 6, Ajit Singh (39), a notorious criminal of Mau district having 17 cases against him, was killed in a shootout between rival factions in Gomti Nagar, police had said.