March to Nabanna: Injured DYFI activist dies; sparks political slugfest in Bengal

The CPI (M) has termed its youth wing cadre's death a "murder" by the TMC government, while the ruling party in the state called it a "suicide".

Published: 15th February 2021 11:44 AM

Left activists march towards Nabanna. (Photo| Twitter/ @CPIM_WESTBENGAL)

Left activists march towards Nabanna. (Photo| Twitter/ @CPIM_WESTBENGAL)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A DYFI activist who was injured in a clash with the police during the Left parties' march to West Bengal secretariat Nabanna on February 11 succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, igniting a political row in the state.

The CPI (M) has termed its youth wing cadre's death a "murder" by the TMC government, while the ruling party in the state called it a "suicide".

Maidul Islam Midda, a resident of Kotulpur in Bankura district, was critically injured and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in south Kolkata, a health official said.

His condition continued to deteriorate and he died in the morning due to excessive blood loss, hospital authorities said.

An FIR was registered with the Shakespeare Sarani police station in connection with Midda's death, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"We are thoroughly probing the matter. A post-mortem examination will be conducted during the day," he said.

The CPI (M) has held the TMC government responsible for his death.

"This is nothing but murder. The way the students were lathi-charged during the march shows that the TMC government is scared and worried.

The state administration is solely responsible for Midda's death," CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told PTI.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also mourned Midda's death and lashed out at the TMC government.

"This is an unfortunate incident. It shows that the TMC government has lost control over everything. Whatever is happening in West Bengal is not correct," he said.

Senior TMC leader and state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said, "Any death is unfortunate. But that day the police was very sensible. I think this is nothing but suicide."

Student and youth wings of Left parties had clashed with the police during the rally, leading to injuries on both sides.

The police had resorted to lathi-charge, burst tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse the activists.

The Left Front had called a 12-hour state-wide bandh on February 12 in protest against the police action.

