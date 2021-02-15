STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 85 lakh vaccinated against coronavirus so far: Health Ministry

A total of 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,83,664 sessions, according to a provisional report till Monday 6 pm.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:15 PM

COVID 19 Vaccine

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country has surpassed 85 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.



Those vaccinated include 61,54,894 healthcare workers (HCWs), out of whom 60,57,162 have been administered the first dose and 98,118 given the second dose.

Besides, 23,61,491 frontline workers (FLWs) have been inoculated so far.

The 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from Saturday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

The vaccination of the FLWs had started from February 2.

"A total 2,31,476 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on Monday, the thirty-first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of which, 1,57,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 73,557 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Night curfew in four Gujarat cities including Ahmedabad extended till February 28

As many as 9,935 sessions were held till 6 pm on Monday and all states and union territories conducted the vaccination.

Fourteen states and UTs have vaccinated more than 70 per cent of the registered HCWs.

These are Bihar, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Five states and UTs have reported less than 40 per cent coverage of registered HCWs.

These are Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.

Ten states that recorded the highest number of vaccinations on Monday are Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Total 35 persons have been hospitalised after being administered a vaccine so far, which account for 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations.

Of the 35 cases of hospitalisation, 21 were discharged after treatment, while 11 persons died and three are under treatment.

In the last 24 hours, one person suffering from central retinal vein occlusion has been hospitalised due to high BP at Bombay Hospital, Indore, MP.

The patient is stable.

Total 28 deaths have been recorded till date.

These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations.

Of the 28, eleven persons died in the hospital while 17 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date," the ministry said.

In last 24 hours, the death of a 53-year-old man, who was a resident of Deoria, UP has been reported.

The person suffered from sudden breathlessness and chest pain on the second day of vaccination and was brought dead to the hospital.

The post-mortem has been done and results are awaited, the ministry said.

