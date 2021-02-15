STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sale of chicken banned in UP's Badaun after bird flu detected in sample

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha there are no laboratory-confirmed human cases of avian influenza reported in the country.

Published: 15th February 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

chicken

Image of chicken used for representational purpose. (File Photo I EPS)

By PTI

BADAUN: A sample from a chicken shop in Bilsi tehsil here tested positive for bird flu following which the sale of chicken has been banned in a 10-kilometre radius, officials said on Monday.

Samples are also being collected from chicken shops and poultry farms in a kilometer radius for testing, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bilsi Rahdey Shyam Bahadur Singh said.

"Sampling by the veterinary department was done in a chicken shop in Shadab on February 4, along with other shops. The samples were sent to IVRI, Bareilly. Subsequently, one tested positive for bird flu," he said.

"Sanitisation of chicken shops and poultry farms is being done in a 10-km radius and the sale of chicken has been stopped with immediate effect, he said.

A report in this regard has been sent to the Centre.

Nearly a dozen states have reported cases of avian influenza since December.

Early this month, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha there are no laboratory-confirmed human cases of avian influenza reported in the country.

Choubey said the strains detected so far in the birds are H5N1 and H5N8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chicken Bird Flu
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp