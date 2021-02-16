Attendance in Kendriya Vidyalayas not high yet: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 65 per cent students in Classes 10, 12 set to appear in Board examinations are attending Kendriya Vidyalayas since October, the Centre said. As per the data compiled till last week and shared by the education ministry, attendance is 65% in Class 10 and 67% in Class 12, board exams for which are set to start on May 4.

But in classes that will not be writing the CBSE 2021 exams, attendance is significantly lower — an average of 42% in Class 9 and 48% in Class 11 are “physically attending classes all over the country”, the government said in a statement. “These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day. Face-to-face classes for Class 1 to 8 have been started in some KVs where states have permitted (reopening of) schools for junior grades.”

Several states have now allowed reopening schools for higher classes but attendance is mostly voluntary. “The SOPs issued by the state and central governments are being followed completely in view of the corona pandemic,” the statement said. “All KVs are clearly advised to follow staggered timings for adequate safety.”