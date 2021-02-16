Ayodhya's Ram Lalla dons designer Khadi silk attire on Vasant Panchami

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami witnessed Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan and Lord Hanuman donning designer Khadi silk ‘Angvastram’ in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Designed by popular fashion designer Manish Tripathi in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Gramodyog department, the clothes were first shown to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening.

Tripathi, who hails from Ambedkar Nagar, a district adjoining Ayodhya, had hit the headlines recently for designing the biggest mask made of Khadi during the pandemic and he has been promoting the Khadi industry lately.

Tripathi had designed the Angvastram for deities in six different colours. On Tuesday, Lord Ram was seen in yellow colour aptly depicting the colour of ‘Vasant Panchami’.

Following the approval of CM Adityanath, the fashion designer handed over these dresses to the management of Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

Tripathi told media persons that the idea of designing khadi dresses struck him while he was in Ayodhya recently. He held talks with the Principal Secretary (Khadi), Navneet Sehgal who agreed to provide the best Khadi silk in all colors for the deities.

“Khadi is the only ethical cloth in the world. I had designed these dresses for Lord Ram after thorough research,” said Tripathi, adding that he had gone to Ayodhya to take measurements of the idols and selected colours as per the Hindu traditions.

To add extra grandeur to the Khadi Silk attire, the designer used pure silver foil as he wanted to design the eye-catching attire of international standard for Lord Ram.

“After Lord Ram Lalla is adorned in these Khadi silk dresses, I would appreciate it if temples across the country use Khadi silk Angavastram for all deities. It will not only promote Khadi but give employment to thousands,” maintained the fashion designer while talking to media persons.