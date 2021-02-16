CM Adityanath launches free tutorial scheme for competitive exam aspirants

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Offering the youth of the state coaching for various competitive exams, UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Abhyudaya scheme via video links on Monday. While interacting with the aspirants, around 5 lakh of whom have already registered for the facility, the CM emphasised that the scheme would help aspirants, who were not able to access good study material and other means, prepare for these examinations.

“We will ensure holistic development by providing coaching facilities similar to that of Kota and Prayagraj to candidates in other parts of the state who are not able to avail those services,” said the CM. He termed the scheme path pradarshak (guiding light) for the candidates. “We decided to introduce such a facility when we came across about 30,000 competitive exam prospects stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to Covid.”

Under the Abhyudaya scheme, free coaching will be provided by the UP government across 75 districts and 18 divisions. Initially, coaching centres will operate at divisional headquarters. Later, they will be spread to the districts. This programme is aimed especially at those who cannot afford proper coaching due to financial problems. The coaching institutes will start functioning from Tuesday.

So far, around 5 lakh aspirants have registered on the portal and over 50,000 were shortlisted. The aspirants are shortlisted on the basis of merit through an entrance test. The first entrance test had taken place on Saturday. Senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers will conduct some of the classes.