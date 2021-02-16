STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discontent in Bihar BJP, MLAs seek PM meeting

Voices of dissent seem to be getting louder in Bihar BJP. Exclusion of some senior leaders when the cabinet was expanded and reshuffled recently appears to be the reason.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:04 AM

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Voices of dissent seem to be getting louder in Bihar BJP. Exclusion of some senior leaders when the cabinet was expanded and reshuffled recently appears to be the reason. The disgruntled section is said to be headed by Barh MLA Gyanendra Kumar Singh.

Gyanendra is planning to meet MLAs who have similar grudge.  Speaking to this newspaper on Monday,  he said: “I will sit with 15 other MLAs of our party and discuss the next course of action to save the party from being ruined by a bunch of leaders. The party is being used for a certain kind of caste-based lobby at the cost of the party’s ideology”.

He added that he and 15 other MLAs, who are annoyed at the arbitrarily functioning of state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, will try to seek an appointment with PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda to apprise them of what is happening in the party in Bihar. Ruling out defection, Gyanendra said he will continue to be vocal against acts damaging the party’s image. He is expected to meet the other MLAs before the commencement of the Assembly session from February 19.

