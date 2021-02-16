STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED files prosecution complaint against Bhupinder Singh Hooda under PMLA

The case involves the allocation of 14 industrial plots worth Rs 30.34 crore allegedly to the acquaintances of the then Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the year 2013.

Published: 16th February 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint in the Panchkula Industrial Plot Allotment scam against 22 accused including the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

ED has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Panchkula Industrial Plot Allotment Scam against 22 accused.

According to ED, the case involves the allocation of 14 industrial plots worth Rs 30.34 crore allegedly to the acquaintances of the then Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the year 2013.

"ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR No. 09 dated December 19, 2015, of State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana. The said FIR was transferred to CBI and subsequently FIR No. RC AC1 2016 A 0002 Dated 19/05/2016 under section 120-B, 201, 204, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 13 of the PC Act, 1988 for alleged illegal allotment of 14 industrial plots in Phase - 1 and 2 of Panchkula, Haryana was registered by CBI/AC-1, New Delhi," the official release reads.

"Apart from Bhupinder Singh Hooda, 4 retired IAS officers namely, Dharam Pal Singh Nagal (the then Chief Administrator, HUDA), Surjit Singh (the then Administrator, HUDA), Sh. Subhash Chandra Kansal (the then Chief Controller of Finance, HUDA), Narinder Kumar Solanki (the then Zonal Administrator, Faridabad Zone, HUDA) and other HUDA official Bharat Bhushan Taneja (the then Superintendent, HUDA) and all the 14 allottees and beneficiaries of the Industrial Plots Allocation case have been involved in the commission of the offence of Money Laundering. The prosecution complaint against above mentioned accused has been filed under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 before the Hon'ble Special Court, PMLA, 2002 at Panchkula," it said.

According to the ED, the price fixed for the subject allotment was kept 4-5 times below circle rate and 7-8 times market rate, it said.

All 14 industrial plots stand attached as per the provisions of PMLA, 2002 by Enforcement Directorate in August 2019 and the attachment was confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority in February 2020.

Further investigation is in progress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupinder Singh Hooda  Enforcement Directorate Panchkula Industrial Plot Allotment scam former Haryana CM
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp